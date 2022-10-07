Portland police execute search warrant on Grant Street

The Special Reaction Team was utilized for the search warrant due to the nature of the investigation.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department's Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Grant Street around 12 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the apartment was found to be in connection with a criminal investigation, a news release issued by the department said.

The Special Reaction Team was utilized for the search warrant due to the nature of the investigation, the release said.

According to the release, "The apartment was secured within a matter of a few minutes and roads that had been closed were quickly reopened."

Investigators will remain at the scene to complete the search, but the release states there is no danger to the public.

On Sunday, Portland police responded to a report of a crash and shooting on Grant Street. NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Portland Police Department on Friday to confirm if the search warrant is in connection with Sunday's incident but did not get an immediate response.

In the release, police said they will not be releasing any further information.