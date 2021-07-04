Lewiston police charge three teens with assault following April fight in trampoline park

Criminal trespass warnings were issued to a group of teens who reportedly fought outside the Fun Z Trampoline Park on April 3, police said

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police have charged three teens with assault in connection with a fight outside the Fun Z Trampoline Park at the Lewiston Mall last month.

The teens, age 13, 14, and 15, are all from Lewiston. Their names were not released due to their ages.

The three teens, along with several others, received criminal trespass warnings not to return to the park, police said.

Police were called to the trampoline park around 8:10 p.m. on April 3 for reports by park staff of "kids grabbing and punching at each other." When officers arrived, teens were leaving the area, police said at the time.

Rose Robinson, general manager of FunZ Trampoline Park, told NEWS CENTER Maine at the time that "a swarm of kids just came running through the front door, surrounded the front counter, jumped over" during an all-ages Glow Night event.

"There were two separate fights going on. One behind the counter, and the one on the other side of the counter, that I wasn't even able to get behind from the counter to control," Robinson said at the time.

Police said at the time that they were reviewing video of the disturbance, both inside and outside the business, that was posted on social media, and working with staff to identify those involved.