15-year-old girl allegedly shoots 22-year-old Lewiston man

LEWISTON, Maine — A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting a 22-year-old Lewiston man Sunday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., Lewiston police arrived at the scene near 76 Knox Street and found that the man had been shot in his left thigh. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
While the investigation is ongoing, police arrested and charged the juvenile suspect with Elevated Aggravated Assault. She will be transported to Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center.
This story will be updated.