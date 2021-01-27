Lisbon teen charged in violent assault of another teen in Lisbon

Police arrested Matthew Newton-Fortin at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday and charged him with elevated aggravated assault in connection with the Tuesday night incident.

LISBON, Maine — An 18-year-old Lisbon man was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a teenage boy in Lisbon Tuesday night.

Lisbon police officers arrested Matthew Newton-Fortin just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and took him to the Androscoggin County Jail where he was charged, Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said in a release.

The alleged victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of his injuries.

Lisbon police were called to Beech Street at about 8 p.m. and found the 17-year-old in medical distress, McGee said.

Lisbon and Topsham police officers, along with deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police troopers searched the area. Newton-Fortin was arrested at 4:45 a.m.

McGee said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to assist with the investigation due to the nature of the assault.

He declined to release any additional information Wednesday morning.

According to Maine state statute, the charge of elevated aggravated assault indicates the alleged infliction of "serious bodily injury" with a dangerous weapon or with "terroristic intent."