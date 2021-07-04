Police investigating teen fight outside of Lewiston trampoline park

Lewiston PD Lt. David St. Pierre told NEWS CENTER Maine that they are reviewing video of the fight that was posted to social media.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a fight between teenagers outside of FunZ Trampoline Park on Saturday night.

According to Lewiston PD Lt. David St. Pierre, around 8:10 p.m., staff members called police to report “kids grabbing and punching at each other.” When officers arrived, the commotion was nearly over and several teens were leaving the area.

FunZ Trampoline Park closed early for the night because of the incident.

Lt. Pierre said police are aware that videos of the disturbance were posted on social media, capturing action both inside and outside the trampoline park. They are reviewing the video, and with the help of FunZ, are trying to identify those involved. Criminal trespass warnings could be issued if necessary.

Lt. Pierre said it appears that some of the altercations outside and within the park were mutual fights, though there is a likelihood of aggressive behavior. Police have heard from some parents who say they may file assault complaints.

As of Tuesday evening, nobody has been charged, Lt. Pierre said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility of charges being filed.