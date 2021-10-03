Greene man accused of stabbing another man in Lewiston late Tuesday night

The Lewiston Police Department says its investigation into the incident is still 'very active.'

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating an altercation that resulted in one man being stabbed Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 130 Oxford Street around 11:15 p.m. and a detective was later called in to investigate.

The department charged Paul Fernald, 25, of Greene, with elevated aggravated assault, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and falsifying physical evidence. He is also being held on a probation hold.

According to police, Fernald fled the apartment where the alleged incident took place and was found by officers a short time later in the area of Blake Street and Walnut Street. He was apprehended without incident, according to police.

Johnathan Beaudette, 26, of Lewiston, was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center where he was treated for a stab wound to the neck that is believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.