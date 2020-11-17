Caribou man in critical condition after being stabbed

This incident appears to be isolated and Caribou police said they do not believe the public is in any danger. However, they are still searching for a suspect.

CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Monday night after he was stabbed.

Codie Robbins, 28, remains in critical condition, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Sweden Street around 9:45 p.m. for a report that two men on the porch that were acting strange. When officers arrived, one man took off towards Roosevelt Avenue and the other was found to be Robbins. According to police, Robbins had a stab wound and was bleeding profusely.

Robbins was transported to Cary Medical Center by Caribou Fire and Ambulance, and then was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

"We are asking for help from Caribou citizens or people passing through, if you saw anything suspicious between 8:30pm and 9:45pm last evening, November 16, 2020 on Sweden Street, Spring Street, Roosevelt Avenue or those general areas, please call us at 493-3301," the Caribou Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.