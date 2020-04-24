LEBANON, Maine — A Lebanon man is facing charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Maine State Police received a report of a man threatening to stab multiple people in Lebanon. It was reported that three people were sitting around a campfire when a man came running out of the woods with a large hunting knife, accused them of theft, and threatened to stab all of them. The man then took off running back into the woods with the knife and was reportedly pacing back and forth at the edge of the property.

Maine State Police troopers, along with two Berwick Police officers, responded to the scene. The troopers and officers quickly located the man, who they said was still in the woods at the edge of the callers' property with the knife.

The situation was successfully deescalated and the man, Andrew Bleyl, 33, of Lebanon, was taken into custody without injury.

Bleyl was transported to York County Jail where he was charged with class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. His bail was set at $5,000.

