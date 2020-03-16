LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is currently investigating a reported stabbing that happened around 8:49 a.m Monday morning.

42-year-old Rocky Creamer of Lewiston was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with a single stab wound to his upper torso that is not believed to be life-threatening.

Creamer was located near Poirier’s Market at 38 Walnut St and it was later determined the incident occurred behind Poirier’s at 74 Pierce St.

Police arrested 34-year-old Stephen Craig Gurney and charged him with Aggravated Assault; a Class B Felony crime.

Both males involved know each other and this was not a random act of violence.

