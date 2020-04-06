AUBURN, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Auburn Police Department are investigating the death of a man outside of an apartment complex at 116 Hampshire Street in Auburn overnight.

Auburn Police responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, after a witness called 911 and reported that two men were involved in a physical altercation.

Auburn Rescue also responded to the scene and transported the victim, who is in his 20s, to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died.

The other man involved in the altercation left the scene on foot. Investigators say there is no threat to the public and that they know who the man is, but have not been able to locate him.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members can be notified.

An autopsy will take place later today at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Detectives from both agencies and the State Police Evidence Response Team will remain on scene throughout the day conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this case, should contact State Police at (207) 624-7076 or Auburn Police at (207) 333-6650.

Maine State Police and Auburn Police are scheduled to provide more details at 9 a.m. Thursday.

