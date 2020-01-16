MAINE, USA — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is looking for Shannon Dupree, 42, and now have a warrant for her arrest.

Dupree is wanted for violating her bail conditions, kidnapping, criminal restraint, theft and failure to stop for a police officer.

She was last known to be living in Livermore but her whereabouts are currently unknown. However, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said they've received information that she could be staying with friends in the Wilton or Rumford area.

RELATED: Woman charged after stealing car with 3 children inside in Livermore

Dupree was arrested on Nov. 9, 2019 after she took a vehicle from Brettun's Variety in Livermore. That vehicle had three kids inside.

She then drove off and was spotted in Livermore Falls, where she failed to stop for police. She was eventually apprehended after she crashed into a garage.

Dupree was charged by the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office for criminal restraint and theft by unauthorized property. She was charged by the Livermore Fall Police Department for eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger, operating after suspension and operating under the influence of drugs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office at (207) 753-2599.