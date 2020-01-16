PORTLAND, Maine — Volunteers are needed in Portland to clear paths and sidewalks for elderly neighbors. The Age-Friendly Portland Steering Committee is looking to match volunteers with seniors in at least eight local neighborhoods.

Once that match is made the volunteer will be assigned to clear the sidewalks and paths surrounding the same home after each storm this winter.

The committee is looking to include more Portland neighborhoods this winter and is actively recruiting volunteers.

Anyone who is interested can contact Linda Weare at the Portland Office of Elder Affairs by phone at 541-6620 or by e-mail at agefriendlycommunity@portlandmaine.gov.

There's a similar effort happening this winter in South Portland. According to Age-Friendly Maine, the team in South Portland is launching a program to deliver sand/salt buckets to residents that need help.

