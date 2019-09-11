LIVERMORE, Maine — A woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger, operating under the influence of drugs and theft by unauthorized property In Livermore Falls.

According to a release from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the department received a call from a resident that there was a disturbance on the Butter Hill Road between a man and a woman.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department says that the woman took off on foot towards Brettun's Variety in Livermore.

When Deputy Mike Mejia arrived on scene at Brettun's Variety, a man approached him reporting that his 2010 Jeep Wrangler with his three children inside, ages six, four and two, had been stolen while he was paying for gas.

Surrounding law enforcement in the area were notified of the theft and were on the lookout for the Jeep Wrangler.

At 9:00 a.m. this morning, a police officer from Livermore Falls saw the Jeep heading north on Route 4.

The officer attempted to stop the Jeep, but the Jeep continued on into the town of Jay.

Maine State Troopers were successful in stopping the Jeep with a tire deflating device on Route 4 in Jay.

According to the release, the woman turned on to Greenridge Way in Jay where she crashed into a garage.

Police have identified the woman as Shannon Lee Dupree, who was confirmed to be the woman involved in the disturbance call on Butter Hill Road.

The children were uninjured and were returned to their father.

Dupree was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail where she is being held on $10,000.00 cash bail.

Dupree was charged by the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office for criminal restraint and theft by unauthorized property.

Dupree was charged by the Livermore Fall Police Department for eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger, operating after suspension and operating under the influence of drugs.