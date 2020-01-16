SOMERVILLE, Maine — Tirdy Works started as a joke more than 15 years ago; Mary Winchenbach glues moose droppings to clocks or platters; makes people out of poop; or creates funny games from it.

Now, Winchenbach is getting her own television show on truTV. The show will have the same name as her company, "Tirdy Works."

The show will be following Mary and her family as they collect droppings; attend craft shows; and crack jokes, focusing in on a small town entrepreneur trying to make the people around her smile... and make a few bucks off a turd.

truTV has not said when the first episode of the show will air, but have said that it's "coming soon."

RELATED: "Moose turd" creator from Maine in production of a television show

RELATED: Working with moose poop is a 'Tirdy' business, but someone has to do it