BROWNFIELD, Maine — Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said they came upon an upside down vehicle around 11:15 Monday night. The vehicle was on its roof in Paine Brook, which is off Center Conway Road in Brownfield.

Elizabeth Dempsey, 52, of Brownfield was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Dempsey's husband had reported on Thursday that she was missing, as she didn't return home from running errands. Deputies were investigating and traveling the roads Dempsey frequented when they came upon the crash scene.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, an initial investigation indicated Dempsey was traveling eastbound into Maine from the New Hampshire area on the East Conway Road. Investigators believe she lost control on black ice, skidded off the roadway into a rock, and rolled the car onto its roof in Paine Brook. However, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

