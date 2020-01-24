LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Police and Fire, as well as Lisbon Emergency, responded to a single-car crash Thursday on Rt. 196 in Lisbon Center.

A blue 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Logan Moulton, 22, of Brunswick, had been traveling east on Rt. 196 when he lost control of the car.

The car struck a snowbank and rolled over. Moulton was ejected from the car and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Bath police are asking for help locating a driver involved in a crash Wednesday morning

RELATED: The ice didn't come Sunday, but all that rain will make for a slippery Monday morning commute