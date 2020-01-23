OTISFIELD, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff’s say police were led on a chase Wednesday after a complaint of a "suspicious pickup truck" which led to the truck crashing into the Bolsters Mills Country Store in Otisfield.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at about 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint of the "suspicious truck" at the Big Apple store at 1340 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond.

Deputies spoke to the driver of the truck, Zachery Mercier, 31, and found he was exhibiting signs of impairment. Police say Mercier then sped away from the store.

Police pursued him onto Main Street to Route 121 in Otisfield.

As the pursuit continued on to Bolsters Mills Road in Otisfield, a Maine State Police Trooper set up spike mats. Mercier’s vehicle went over the spike mats puncturing three of the four tires. Mercier continued at a high rate of speed and could not make the 90° turn on to either bolsters Mills Road towards Harrison or Bill Hill Road.

Mercier then drove through the front of the Bolsters Mills Country store and came to final rest in the middle of the building.

Police say Mercier was not cooperative and had to be taken into custody after he was tased.

Mercier was taken by United Ambulance to Steven’s Memorial Hospital in Norway for minor injuries resulting from the crash and possible drug-related issues.

Police say Mercier will be charged with failure to submit to arrest, criminal speeding, eluding police, operating after suspension, and violation of condition of release. Mercier also held two outstanding warrants.

