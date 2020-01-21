EPPING, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police arrested Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton on Monday, in connection with a crash that happened on Route 101 in Epping on Monday, Dec. 16.

Early investigation showed that Gulyban was traveling westbound in the left lane when she veered into the right lane and made contact with a semi tank trailer driven by Jeffry Beaulieu, 28.

Gulyban is now charged with felony reckless conduct and second degree assault.

Beaulieu, a New Boston resident, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Of the 11,000 gallons the tanker was carrying at the time, over 6,000 gallons spilled.

New Hampshire State Police said environmental assessment and cleanup of the fuel remains ongoing, and is expected to last several months to a year.

