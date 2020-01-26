SOLON, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after a snowmobile crash Saturday night in Solon, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Michelle Pavia, 43, of Stamford, Connecticut was driving on Ironbound Pond around 9:45 p.m. when she hit went off the ice, hit the shoreline, and was thrown from her snowmobile.

Pavia was reportedly not wearing a helmet, according to the Maine Warden Service. She hit the treeline and died at the scene.

The Maine Warden Service said that speed and operator inexperience were likely factors in the crash.

“Speed and inexperience combined can often result in crashes, and sadly they can be deadly,” said Sergeant Aaron Cross of the Maine Warden Service in a statement. “Operators should also wear their helmets whenever they are riding.”

The Athens Fire Department, Solon Fire Department, and Somerset County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

