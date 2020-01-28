WOODLAND, MAINE, Maine — State police said a Woodland woman drove into slush on Route 161 around 10 a.m. Thursday, causing her to go off the road, strike a snowbank and roll the vehicle.

Ashley Brydon, 32, and her 1-year-old son were inside the vehicle, which was traveling north at the time. They were both able to get out with the help of first responders.

Caribou Fire and Ambulance transported Brydon and her son to Cary Medical Center. They were examined and released with minor injuries.

