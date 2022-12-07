Hancock man dies after being hit by truck while walking on Route 1

The 67-year-old's death is under investigation, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

HANCOCK, Maine — A man from Hancock died Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on Route 1.

It happened around 6:15 a.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Edwin Rowe, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving the truck that hit Rowe. She was not injured, Moss said.

Rowe was wearing dark clothing at the time he was hit, and the stretch of road where he was walking was dark and without streetlights, according to officials. Moss said weather and visibility appear to be factored in the crash.

Moss said a full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office assisted Maine State Police at the scene, along with fire departments from Hancock and Sullivan.