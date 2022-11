Police say the woman was hit on Carmel Road North in Newburgh around 1:30p.m. She was sent to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

NEWBURGH, Maine — A 56-year-old pedestrian was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Carmel Road North in Newburgh.

A release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit by a car around 1:30p.m. Saturday and was sent to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.

The release added the investigation is ongoing and multiple agencies are assisting.