Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Bangor off-ramp

No impairment or distraction issues with the driver were found in the preliminary investigation into the crash, and a full investigation is being conducted.

BANGOR, Maine — An Enfield man was killed after being hit by a car on the Exit 184 off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Bangor on Friday.

An Orono woman was driving a 2016 Honda Civic shortly after 6:15 p.m. when she hit a pedestrian walking on the I-95 off-ramp near Union Street, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated.

According to the release, the walking pedestrian was identified as 28-year-old Ryan Hersey. The preliminary investigation showed Hersey reportedly ran out of gas, left his vehicle, and walked to Union Street.

When hit by the woman's car, Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, the release stated.

The woman "immediately" called 9-1-1, and when Bangor Rescue arrived at the scene, Hersey was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He died at the hospital from his injuries, according to Monday's release.

No impairment or distraction issues with the driver were found in the preliminary investigation into the crash, and a full investigation is being conducted, authorities said.

According to the release, the exit's off-ramp was closed to traffic for several hours following the crash, and the Bangor Police Department and Maine Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.