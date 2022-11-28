Otisfield teen dies in Naples crash Sunday afternoon

NAPLES, Maine — A teenager from Otisfield died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 35 in Naples.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that 19-year-old Ethan Gardner reportedly rear-ended Evert Kinser, 59, of Naples, at a traffic light and then fled north on Route 35.
Gardner crashed a short distance later after driving into the right-side shoulder of the road, causing his vehicle to go across the road and strike a tree, the sheriff's office said.
Gardner did not survive the second crash, according to officials.
The sheriff's office said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor. Gardner's license also was suspended at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.