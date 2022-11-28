Otisfield teen dies in Naples crash Sunday afternoon

The teen reportedly fled after rear-ending another vehicle at a stoplight and crashed a short distance down the road.

NAPLES, Maine — A teenager from Otisfield died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 35 in Naples.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that 19-year-old Ethan Gardner reportedly rear-ended Evert Kinser, 59, of Naples, at a traffic light and then fled north on Route 35.

Gardner crashed a short distance later after driving into the right-side shoulder of the road, causing his vehicle to go across the road and strike a tree, the sheriff's office said.

Gardner did not survive the second crash, according to officials.