Ashland man seriously injured after getting pinned in his vehicle as a result of crash in Castle Hill

CASTLE HILL, Maine — An Ashland man was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries Tuesday morning after rolling his pickup truck multiple times in Castle Hill.

According to police, Jason Tucker 22, was driving westbound on State Road around 4 a.m. when, for reasons unknown, he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and hit a culvert.

Police said Tucker’s truck rolled over multiple times before landing upright in the ditch. He was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extracted by Mapleton Fire Department.

Tucker was transported from the scene by Presque Isle Fire & Ambulance to Nothern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, and was later transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center due to his injuries.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and that Tucker was wearing his seatbelt.