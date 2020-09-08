Two seriously injured following crash in Naples

A driver and a passenger are being treated for serious injuries after crashing into a tree late Friday night.

NAPLES, Maine — A driver and a passenger are being treated for serious injuries after crashing into a tree late last night.

Emergency crews found the 2003 honda civic off Kansas Road in Naples just before midnight on Friday.

The driver, 20-year-old Jordan Scarpa of Raymond, was driving westbound on Roosevelt Trail and had just taken a right turn onto Kansas Road.

Officials say, due to excessive speed during the turn, she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road into a tree.

Scarpa was seriously injured.

A passenger in the vehicle, 20-years-old Hunter Anthony-Norman Jordan, of Gray, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both were initially transported to Bridgton Hospital before being transferred to Central Maine Medical Center via helicopter.