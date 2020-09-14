New Hampshire man suffers serious injuries after car rolls over, catches fire in Milton

He was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. It is believed that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

MILTON, N.H. — A man from Ossipee, NH suffered serious injuries Sunday after his car went off the road, rolled over, and caught fire.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Patrick Shannon, 50, was traveling southbound on Route 16 around 2:40 p.m. when the crash happened.

Police said Shannon lost control of the car while trying to change lanes and went off the roadway along the right shoulder. After overcorrecting, the vehicle swerved back into the roadway and rolled several times.

Route 16 was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes while emergency personnel tended to Shannon and extinguished the vehicle fire.