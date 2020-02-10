Maine man and New Hampshire woman sustain serious injuries in Rochester crash

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Rochester Hill Road, in the area of Rochester Eye Care.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital Thursday for serious, non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicles collided in Rochester, NH.

According to police, Benjamin Papciak, 22, of North Berwick traveling south on Rochester Hill Road when his car appeared to veer into the opposite lane of travel, striking a car driven by Cindy Ouimette, 50, of Rochester, who was traveling north.

Both operators were wearing their seat belts and both vehicle airbags deployed, according to police.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. That area of Rochester Hill Road was shut down for about an hour and half while emergency personnel tended to the scene.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed or has any information pertaining to the crash contact them at 603-330-7128. You can reference 20-653-AC.