Massachusetts man charged with DUI after crashing into New Hampshire toll plaza

DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is charged with driving under the influence and reckless operation after police say he crashed into the Dover Toll Plaza on Thursday afternoon.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Robert Donald Scott Jr., 67, of Hopkinton, MA was travelling north on Route 16 when he collided with the concrete barrier at the toll plaza around 1 p.m.

No employees were injured as a result of the collision and traffic was affected by lane closures. However, the roadway remained open to traffic during the collision investigation.

Upon arrival, troopers identified a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Massachusetts registrations as the vehicle that collided with the concrete barrier in the northbound lanes of travel.

Scott was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital – Dover Emergency Room for further medical evaluation and treatment. He was later arrested at the hospital and charged.

Scott was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear at the 7th Circuit Dover District Court on September 1.

New Hampshire State Police troopers were assisted on scene by the New Hampshire State Police Mobile Enforcement Team, the Dover Fire Department, the Newington Fire Department, the Dover Police Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and Superior Towing.

According to New Hampshire State Police, at this time it appears that impairment was a factor in this collision, however all aspects remain under investigation.