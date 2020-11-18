UMaine men's hockey will not play this weekend

The University announced Wednesday the Men's Ice Hockey team will not host UMass this weekend. It will play UConn next week. The Women's team will still play Friday.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine at Orono President Joan Ferrini-Mundy announced Wednesday the Men's Ice Hockey home-opening series against the University of Massachusetts will not be played this weekend.

The Black Bears were scheduled to host the Minutemen this Friday and Saturday.

The release states the women's team will still travel to Worcester, Mass. to play Holy Cross Friday and Saturday.

The UMaine men's team will begin its season at the University of Connecticut next weekend on Friday, Nov. 27.

According to the release, all schedules are subject to change based on local conditions and guidelines.

President Ferrini-Mundy released the following statement:

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes and very much want to see our Maine Black Bears begin their winter seasons. We are assessing each opportunity for our teams to compete within the context of rising COVID case counts and the threat of community transmission.