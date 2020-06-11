Looking ahead to winter, Mills administration releases update to COVID-19 community sports checklist

As with fall community sports, specific sports are categorized as low, medium, or high risk and assigned corresponding levels of play.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills' administration on Friday posted an updated COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for Community Sports.

The checklist, written in close collaboration with public health experts, outlines health and safety protocols for community sports activities to comply with in order to occur safely.

The checklist for community sports has been updated to reflect the winter schedule. Additionally, effective today, the recommendations in the checklist for the levels of allowable play are now requirements and participants in community sports must wear face coverings during practices and competition, in line with Mills’ new executive order. Experience in different states with fall sports shows that face coverings can be safely and effectively worn during competition.

As with fall community sports, specific sports are categorized as low, medium, or high risk and assigned corresponding levels of play. The six levels of play are assigned based on the activity level’s own risk (ranging from skill building to competition), protocols to allow activity to happen safely, and circumstances with COVID-19 in Maine.

The winter start dates for these levels are as follows:

Dec. 7: Level 1: Skills and drills sessions at home, alone or with household members

Dec. 14: Level 2-3: Practices and competitions (e.g. intra-squad scrimmages) within teams

Jan. 11, 2021: Level 4: Competition among teams from the same geographic area

According to Mills' administration, the start dates of Dec. 7 and Jan. 11 allow for time to pass after holidays when people may be travelling or at gatherings that increase the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Start dates for Levels 5 and 6 of competition will be determined in January. The Jan. 11 start date for Level 4 competition will also be reviewed in early January based upon the status of the public health situation at that time.

“We are pleased to have worked collaboratively with the various stakeholders to provide an opportunity for winter activities to take place in Maine,” Mike Burnham, executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association, said. “We understand the importance that these activities are to the health and well-being of our students, their families, and their communities. The alignment with the Community Sport Guidelines gives all groups a chance to work together to provide programs that are meaningful for the young people in our state. These guidelines will also allow for the sport of volleyball to have an indoor season at some point this winter/spring."