AUBURN, Maine — The City of Auburn announced Monday that the first annual Maine Golf Show is coming to Norway Savings Bank Arena in March.

According to the city, the show will provide "a first-rate opportunity for exhibitors in the golf industry to introduce, educate, demonstrate new products and sell product lines over the course of two days."

Event organizers say the show will feature some of the biggest names in golf, such as Titleist, Taylormade, Callaway and Cobra Golf. Retailers will be offering deals on products and merchandise.

There will also be golf-related exhibits, displays and interactive elements. The city said the show "will feature 40 vendor booths, the top manufacturers in the golf industry, a significant putting area and a large stage with educational presentations from the Maine State Golf Association, golf instructors, professional club fitters and more."

“The City of Auburn is becoming a leader for sports tourism in Maine and our golf show highlights Auburn’s vibrant golf community," Assistant City Manager Phil Crowell said. "By bringing in world-renowned golf manufacturers, offering unbeatable values on products and services, not to mention prizes, giveaways and fun, interactive elements, we have created a very special event, a destination for golf enthusiasts from across the state and beyond.”

The Maine Golf Show is scheduled for March 28 and 29. A one-day pass is $10 and weekend passes are $15. Children under 8 get in for free. Senior and military discounts are available but only at the box office and the door.