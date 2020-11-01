CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on the River Road in Caribou.

Police said one man was shot and is being treated for what they call non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter is still on the loose.

Police are trying to find 39-year-old Adrian Covington in connection with the incident.

Police describe as Covington as a heavy set black male 6’01”tall.

They said he may be driving a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Maine Veteran Plate 6094A2.

Anyone who may encounter the suspect or the vehicle is asked to not approach and immediately call police at (207) 493-3301 or call 911.

This story will be updated as NEWS CENTER Maine learns more.