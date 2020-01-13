FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's Office said one person is missing after an apartment fire in Fort Fairfield early Monday morning.
The three-story building at 35 Densmore Road was flattened in the blaze, which police said broke out just after 4 a.m.
A team of fire marshal investigator have started to begin to attempt to locate a woman who lives in the building and is currently unaccounted for.
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, cold temperatures at the site will hamper recovery efforts.
