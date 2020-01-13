BANGOR, Maine — A homeless man convicted of setting a delivery truck on fire, killing two people who were sleeping inside, is due to be sentenced this week on Tuesday, January 12, 2020.

Police say John De St. Croix argued with one of the victims before the fire was set, and surveillance video places him at the scene in March 2018.

He was convicted last year of arson and murder.