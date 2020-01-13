PORTLAND, Maine — Members of the Portland City Council are scheduled to meet Monday night to try and further work out the details of the planned new homeless shelter in the city.

Part of the workshop will include consulting with the city's attorneys about legal rights and duties relating to homeless shelter policies.

The new shelter will be located on Riverside Street and will replace the shelter currently located on Oxford Street.

RELATED: Riverside to house new homeless shelter after Portland City Council vote

City councilors voted in June to make Riverside Street the location for the new shelter.

Some people, including residents who live near the Riverside location and people experiencing homelessness, had previously told NEWS CENTER Maine they did not like this location.

They said there are no sidewalks there, there aren't enough emergency services, and it isn't close to a bus route. They also said it was a far distance from any hospitals.

Those in favor of the Riverside location say it has the necessary space needed for the shelter.

Tonight's workshop starts at 5 p.m. at Portland City Hall.

RELATED: Sen. Collins announces more than $13 million to help reduce homelessness in Maine

RELATED: Ending chronic homelessness with a home

RELATED: Portland residents speak out against proposed homeless shelter location