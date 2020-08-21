Silver Alert: Police search for 97-year-old Jefferson woman

Police say Joyce Benner, 97, was last seen on Tackle Trail in Jefferson. Relatives say she has memory issues and are worried she's lost.

JEFFERSON, MAINE, Maine — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Joyce Benner, 97, of Jefferson.

Police say she was last seen on 6 Tackle Trail in Jefferson, Maine.

She is described as 5’0", 115 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. Police say she may be driving a distinctive light green 2012 Mazda MZ2 with license plate 6576MV.

Benner reportedly has memory issues and relatives say it is unusual for her to out late at night and are concerned she may be lost.