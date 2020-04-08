Witnesses report seeing man jump in Penobscot River to evade police; Officers now on both sides of river

MILFORD, Maine — There are currently police officers on both sides of the Penobscot River.
NEWS CENTER Maine's Alex Haskell is on the scene in Milford, and says witnesses report seeing a man jump in the river to evade police. That man is now laying on a rock in the middle of the river.
The University of Maine sent out an alert Tuesday morning, saying that the Old Town Police Department was trying to locate a man who's 'suicidal, possibly armed with a knife.'
Dispatch confirmed that the Old Town Police Department is on the scene of a water rescue but would not say any more.
NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story as we confirm new information.