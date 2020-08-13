x
Man tries to lure 7-year-old girl into his SUV, police say

Police in Dover-Foxcroft are asking the public to keep an eye out for a dark Chevy SUV driven by a white male with facial hair and to stay alert.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — An unknown man in the Dover-Foxcroft area attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl to his SUV.

On Tuesday, August 11, police say a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV, possibly black, was seen in the area of West Main Street. A white male with facial hair, in his twenties, and tan was said to be driving the SUV. 

The man attempted to entice the 7-year-old girl into the vehicle by suggesting he had a package to deliver.

According to the complainant, she was not expecting a package nor does she know who the man was. 

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for this vehicle and possible suspect, and to stay alert.

