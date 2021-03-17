x
Police identify body found at Kinney Shores in Saco as 64-year-old resident of the city

The State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Ellis's death is not considered suspicious, according to police.

SACO, Maine — A body was found at Kinney Shores in Saco, the Saco Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, police identified the body as Barbara Ellis, 64, of Saco. The State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Ellis's death is not considered suspicious, according to police.

Saco Police Deputy Chief Corey Huntress told NEWS CENTER Maine at the scene that a person walking their dog saw the body, which police confirmed to be that of a woman, floating in the surf around 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

