'We really wanted to make a legacy for ourselves.' Local students design community flags

Old Town middle schoolers want to create meaningful symbols for their community and hope to inspire others to do the same.

OLD TOWN, Maine — For the last few years, there's been an ongoing debate to change the state's flag. At the same time, a slightly smaller but mighty effort is underway by some local students and their teacher to design community flags.

Students at Old Town's Leonard Middle School hope the Hometown Flag Project will leave a lasting mark and show off their pride.

“We really wanted to make a legacy for ourselves,” student Savanna Lolar said

At the start of the school year, a group of eighth-grade students accepted a challenge by their teacher, Hogan Marquis, to design a flag to represent their city.

"It kind of seemed like a really big project to take on especially with [the COVID-19 pandemic]," eighth-grader Sadie May told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, a team of students was assembled and granted permission by the Old Town City Council to hold a flag design contest.

“We’re challenging people to think of something really simple that adheres to these really simple design principles,” Marquis said.

Marquis got the idea of leading this community flag effort by watching a TED Talks video. Along with his students, they've helped educate other classes about flag design.

More than 80 different flag designs were submitted by students and members of the community for the city contest. The students narrowed it down to the most simple and meaningful design.

"The canoe [is obviously for] canoe city. That’s definitely a big Old Town symbol," Sadie May explained.

At Monday nights city council meeting, community leaders said they didn't like the design students chose.

“When I first saw the flag, I didn't see how it represented Old Town and I still don’t see how it represents Old Town,” said Old Town City Council Vice President Timothy Folster.

Despite this outcome, students say they’ll keep trying to get a community flag for their city.

“We’re growing up here and we’re kind of shaping what this town might become," said student Abigail Richmond. "I feel like our input is just as important as any of the adults."

Marquis hopes other Maine cities and towns will take on the challenge of adopting a flag of their own.

“We’re all proud of our state. We're all proud of our homes," he said. "This is something anybody can get behind.”

The students are also holding a design contest for community flags in the towns of Alton and Bradley.