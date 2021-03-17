Conviction upheld for Maine man who shot his sister-in-law 10 times

Attorneys for Philip L. Clark had argued a chance meeting years earlier between Clark and the trial judge required the judge to recuse himself.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court (MSJC) on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a Hampden man who shot his sister-in-law 10 times.

Philip L. Clark was convicted in November 2019 of the July 11, 2018, murder of 49-year-old Renee Henneberry Clark in Hampden.

Philip Clark fired his gun repeatedly at Renee Clark, stopping to reload until she stopped moving. Renee Clark was involved in a contentious divorce from Frank Clark, Philip Clark's brother, prosecutors said.

In its ruling overturning an appeal, the MSJC said a happenstance meeting three to four years before the trial between a Roman Catholic priest who testified in the case and Justice William Stokes, who presided over the trial, did not require Stokes to recuse himself.