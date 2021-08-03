Register for the 2021 Global Dempsey Challenge

The Dempsey Challenge has gone global for its 13th annual event

LEWISTON, Maine — The 2021 Dempsey Challenge will go global this year. The Dempsey Center and founder Patrick Dempsey said year 13 of The Challenge will be The Global Dempsey Challenge.

All proceeds raised on September 25 and 26, will help to benefit The Dempsey Center, which makes life better for people managing the impact of cancer with locations in Lewiston, South Portland, and now a third virtual location, Dempsey Connects. Services are provided at no cost.

This year, people can participate locally in Lewiston at The Challenge, or, in their own hometown.

On Saturday, September 25, participants will complete the 5K/10K run and walk. The following day, riders take on one of the 25, 50, 65, and 100-mile rides.

If you are up for the challenge – register, donate, and participate powerfully.