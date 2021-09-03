5K/10K run and walk presented by Poland Spring Brand is a non-biking option for Dempsey Challenge participants

Poland Spring has been a partner of the Dempsey Challenge since the inaugural event in 2009.

LEWISTON, Maine — Even if you're not into biking, you can still participate in the upcoming 2021 Dempsey Challenge.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, participants will complete the 5K/10K run and walk, presented by Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water. Poland Spring has been a partner of the Dempsey Challenge since the inaugural event in 2009.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our long-standing partnership with Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water,” Founder Patrick Dempsey said in a release. “Their commitment to making a positive impact in Maine is inspiring, and their generous support of the Center to help people managing a cancer impact certainly demonstrates that.”

“Part of being a good community member is listening to the needs of our neighbors. For more than a decade, the Poland Spring Brand has proudly supported the Dempsey Challenge to keep walkers, runners, and bikers hydrated and helping where we can,” Heather Printup, Poland Spring's community relations manager, said. “Through water and monetary donations, it is our privilege to be able to provide support to the Dempsey Center and its mission to make life better for people managing the impact of cancer.”

The Dempsey Challenge is the primary fundraising event for the Dempsey Center. Since its inception, the event has raised over $16 million for the Dempsey Center, with 100% of donations supporting the center’s programs and services.

This year, people can participate locally in Lewiston or in their own hometown.