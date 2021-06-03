Dempsey Challenge to go global in 2021

People around the world will be able to take part in the annual event that raises money for patients at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine — From Maine, to the nation, to the world. Actor Patrick Dempsey announced Thursday that the annual Dempsey Challenge will become a global event in 2021.

In a video, the Maine native said the date of the event is set for Sept. 25 and 26. The weekend’s activities will include run, walk, and ride events. On Saturday, participants will complete the 5K/10K run and walk. On Sunday, riders take on one of the 25, 50, 65, and 100-mile rides.

The annual challenge raises money for the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, which provides resources for people with cancer. This year’s goal is to raise $1.5 million for those who utilize the center.

Online registration is open now.

The 2020 Dempsey Challenge was fully virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.