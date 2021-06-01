Maine legislative committee votes to pass proposed consumer-owned Pine Tree Power company

The vote to pass was 9-2. Pine Tree Power would be free of state control and its board of directors would be chosen by ratepayers.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Legislative Committee is supporting a massive change for Maine’s electric utilities. The Maine Legislative Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology voted Tuesday to move forward with the proposed bill that would force CMP and Versant Power to sell their assets to a Maine consumer-owned non-profit corporation to be called "Pine Tree Power."

The vote to pass was 9-2, with two absent.

The bill is sponsored by the committee's House chairman, Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham.

“As an independent nonprofit with an elected board and private sector operations, the Pine Tree Power Company will allow us to control our own money and our own energy destiny– to advance fast and fairly toward our own clean energy and connectivity future,” Berry, a former House majority leader and founder of the Legislative Broadband Caucus, said.

Here is the bill:

Pine Tree Power would be free of state control and its board of directors would be chosen by ratepayers.

Supporters say the so-called Pine Tree Power plan would save consumers money, and provide more reliable electric service.

Opponents say it's a forced government takeover of private businesses. The two utility companies have also vowed to fight the plan.

Both CMP and Versant have said they would fight any consumer takeover attempt.