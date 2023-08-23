NTSB: Two dead after plane crash in Litchfield

A preliminary report found that there were two people on board and they both suffered fatal injuries, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a release.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — Two people died in a plane crash in Litchfield on Tuesday.

A preliminary report found that there were two people on board and they both suffered fatal injuries, according to a release from the National Transportation Safety Board. This preliminary information is subject to change, as an NTSB investigator was expected to arrive on site Wednesday morning to begin the on-scene portion of the investigation.

The crash happened at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday half a mile from Wales Airport in Litchfield, the NTSB said, adding the plane was a Beech C-99 operating as a part 135 cargo flight.

"The investigator will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight," the NTSB release stated. "The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data."

The NTSB said the wreckage would be recovered and removed to an offsite facility for further analysis, and a preliminary report with factual information gathered to that point will be available in two to three weeks. The agency added that the final report, identifying a probable cause and any contributing factors, would be available in 12-24 months.

Mike Albert, a nearby resident, said he was out on his boat when he heard a loud bang. His friends who were golfing saw the plane take a nosedive and heard a loud bang, Albert added.



"Today we heard a loud bang, not sure what it was," Albert said. "Called a friend on the top of Oak Hill on the road where it happened, and he went out and talked to people who closed the road and he confirmed it was a plane crash and they were looking for the wreckage."