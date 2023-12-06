Deputies investigating truck that crashed, sank into Horseshoe Pond

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Chase Cloutier, 19, of Winthrop, coming out of the water in Horseshoe Pond, but no vehicle was seen.

WEST GARDINER, Maine — Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, Kennebec County sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports of a truck that went off the road into water and was sinking by the West Gardiner and Litchfield town line on Lewiston Road, a release from the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Chase Cloutier, of Winthrop, coming out of the water in Horseshoe Pond, but no vehicle was seen, according to the release.

"Subsequent investigation revealed that Cloutier was driving a 2010 Toyota Tundra at a high rate of speed and went off the road nearly striking people that were fishing, broke through the guardrail, crashed through some trees and into Horseshoe Pond," the release stated.

Deputies said Cloutier freed himself by breaking the window of the truck from the inside and swam to shore with "minor injuries." Cloutier refused medical treatment, the release said.

Due to the truck being fully submerged underwater, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene. The sheriff's office's dive team was also called to assist AC Towing with removing the truck from the pond, deputies said.

"Cloutier was given a summons for imprudent speed," the release said. "More charges may be coming later as the crash is still under investigation."