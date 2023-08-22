FAA: Pilot only person onboard in Litchfield plane crash

Maine State Police and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office both responded to the report.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — Crews responded Tuesday to a report of a plane crash in Litchfield.

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE99 crashed in a field in Litchfield at approximately 5:45 p.m. Only the pilot was reportedly on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation into the crash.

The Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine they have sent crews in that direction, but no additional information was provided.

The Maine State Police was assisting the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office in the response, according to the news release shared by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A source who did not want to be identified told NEWS CENTER Maine they heard the crash just before 6 p.m. while at the Meadows Golf Course nearby. Golfers reportedly heard a motor running, get louder, then a loud boom.

