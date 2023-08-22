One woman has been helping to fill classrooms in Maine for 30 years

Ruth Libby estimates $113,000,000 worth of school supplies has moved through her warehouse.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ruth Libby is always moving.

For 30 years, she hasn't stopped. She runs Ruth's Reusable Resources. From humble beginnings shipping truckloads of school supplies around Maine, now, in Portland, Libby estimates $113,000,000 worth of supplies has left her warehouse in the hands of educators.

Tuesday, with days left until school years began, teachers lined up early for a last-minute shopping spree. They applauded as Libby listed the 30-year price tag.

"And that's because you guys take the time to come and get it for your classrooms," she said before welcoming them inside. "And that just shows how much you care about your students and what you do, and how much you love your job."

Schools or districts sign up, pay a small fee, then the teachers come and get what they need, free to them. Many would otherwise pour their own money into their students.

"I've already gone to the Dollar Tree and Staples and TJ Maxx yesterday for my classroom," Julie Campbell said, a first-grade teacher in Brunswick.

"We're teachers because we love to do what we do, but we want to also make sure they have the resources," Nicole LaFlamme said, a fourth-grade teacher in South Portland. "So, we're gonna find those resources and pay for it ourselves. So, something like this... is mindboggling."

Libby said she is exhausted after 30 years, but this is her calling.

"I never have time to reflect on what I do, but I think my body knows that this is the 30th year," she smirked.

Never reflecting; always looking ahead. While generous donations have filled her warehouse to the ceiling, Libby said she badly needs funding to hire the staff she wants, and to accomplish her goal of opening a location in the Bangor region to better serve teachers statewide.

For now, her hands are full. Her feet always moving.